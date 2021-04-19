With just over a month to go until the end of the season and, before the final stretch, Manchester City has received one of the worst possible news. This Saturday, during the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, Kevin De Bruyne was injured in a duel against N’Golo Kanté and had to be substituted. TO the subsequent defeat of the ‘citizens’ by 1-0, eliminating any option to opt for four titles in one season, added the extent of the Belgian’s injury.

According to the Daily Mail, if the worst fears are confirmed, De Bruyne may miss the next month of competition. It all depends on the exams that are carried out in the coming days, which will not be imminent, but at least they will take the 29-year-old midfielder away from the pitch for a while.

The Manchester City calendar no longer supports relaxation. They visit Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, aiming to get closer to the title as soon as possible (they are eight points clear of Manchester United), and on Sunday they play the League Cup final against Tottenham. Three days later they will face PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, and another three days later they travel to the Crystal Palace field in the local competition, to then face each other again with PSG.

Kevin De Bruyne has eight goals and 16 assists this season in a total of 35 games, being the capital in Manchester City’s midfield alongside Gündogan and Rodrigo.