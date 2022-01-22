Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Un 50 percent have lowered the request for covid-19 tests in the Sanitary Jurisdiction 01 module based in the city of Los Mochis.

This situation could be originating because the people who bring the symptoms of the virus are going tol Social Security Respiratory Care Module (MARSS) to obtain the results at the moment and obtain a work incapacity, since they are rapid tests, and in the module Sanitary Jurisdiction are PCR tests and they take a few days to grant the result.

“We are doing 15 to 20 tests a day, the demand has dropped, but the incidence of the disease continues to rise. Demand has dropped because people prefer a proof fast, an antigenic test to quickly obtain the result”, said Víctor Manuel Lim Zavala.

The head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction 01 commented that previously there were around 40 daily tests.

“The results of the tests that we do normally take between 3 to 5 days because they are sent to Culiacán, normally a PCR test it takes 48 to 78 hours.”

The state official said that with the PCR test you can know the virus that is circulating and with the Quick test no, since it is performed in the acute phase of the infection and only gives a negative or positive result.

He added that in the module of the Jurisdiction Sanitary people are scheduled at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for the test.

positivity

However, he reported that the percentage of positivity of the tests being carried out in the module has increased to 60 percent.

“Previously we were at 30 percent positivity.”

THE DATA

What is a PCR test?

The PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is very accurate in diagnosing certain infectious diseases and genetic changes. These tests detect DNA or RNA from the organism causing the disease or abnormal cells in a sample.