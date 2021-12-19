Since the pandemic broke out, many American citizens have begun to ask questions about‘inadequacy of the working life they lead, discussing it with friends and family. Not only that: millions of people have joined the phenomenon of “great resignations ”and many, especially graduates, swear that they intend to follow their passions and want to venture into a different career.

This desire for more meaningful work, however, is not new: in the past thirty‘years, college students and graduate workers have made career path decisions inspired by what I call the “principle of passion ”, that is, giving priority to a satisfying job even at the expense of the security of one’s job or adequate remuneration.

Those who believe in this principle trust in the fact that passion could compensate for the effort and the need to work overtime. For many, therefore, following passion is not only the best way to get a good job: it is also the key to living well.

Yet prioritizing engaging work in career decisions has many drawbacks and also poses some existential danger. To be fair, the white-collar workforce was not designed to help workers cultivate self-fulfillment projects, but to promote the interests of corporate shareholders. When they focus on the meaning of their career a‘well-paid employment, in practice people hand over control of an essential part of their self-idea to employers who aim for profit and the ebb and flow of‘global economy.

In addition, many companies exploit the passion of the workers. The most enthusiastic often lend themselves to working overtime even if unpaid.

* Translation by Anna Bissanti © 2021, The Atlantic