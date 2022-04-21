Mexico City.- Surely many of our grannies they have had to take care of us, feed us, go to school for us while our parents work, there are even those who have been in the most important moments of our lives, providing unconditional support and we have to thank them for all this.

Maia, a young user of social networks, thanked all the love that her granny has given him in a very special way, because designed a manual very well explained to know how use your new tablet.

the lovely girl, made the manual so that his grandmother would have no doubts about the device usagewhere he even included drawings so that his grandmother does not lose detail.

Read more: VIDEO: Crocodile is “arrested” and knocks out a policeman

The manual is made entirely by hand

Maia shared on Twitter who recently accompanied his grandmother to buy a tablet, however, some people may find it difficult to use these devices, even young people.

“My grandmother has put internet in his house, yesterday I accompanied him to buy a tablets and today I am making an instruction manual-guide book, in which obviously I am not going to skimp on details, ”he wrote

For what the girl did to him a manual completely at hand, and very detailedAlso, in different colors of ink so that she could better identify the instructions.

In her publication the ingenious Maiashows us the manual by hand and with some guide drawings.

In the manuela you can see some drawings of the YouTube search pages, which your Grandma identifies perfectly, which makes it easier to understand.

Read more: Cat tired and sad of life goes viral while waiting for his food

The tweet from Maia It has more than 32 thousand ‘likes, despite the fact that it has only been published for a few days, however, such a beautiful gesture of this granddaughter for her grandmother has attracted a lot of attention.