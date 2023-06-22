“I will never understand that a gay vote for the right,” I heard Jorge Javier Vázquez say in his video podcast and I nodded like those bobbing-headed dogs in eighties cars. When Vice President Yolanda Díaz added: “because they are voting for political options that restrict their rights” my neck was dislocated from agreeing so much. I make the same reflection every day, how much you have to despise yourself to vote against your own dignity. Although I know that the immediacy of modern life weakens memory, mine is still engraved with that demonstration that the infamous Family Forum with the PP at the helm organized against homosexual marriage and the disgusting slogans that were cheered, nothing that I had not heard already in the neighborhood, at school and even in my house, but how terrifying it is when they shout it at you with the connivance of those who aspire to govern you.

Nor have I forgotten Aquilino Polaino, the psychiatrist with the name of Rigoberta Rococó’s suitor, who the popular took to the Senate to explain that homosexuality was a disease, a “chromosome anomaly” Manuel Fraga called him. Polaino is the heir to those who, thanks to the Francoist Law of Vagrants and Crooks, locked us up in concentration camps to cure us with forced labor, beatings and electroshocks. they tell it The whip and the pen by Fernando Olmeda and Tefía’s nights which this Sunday premieres Atresplayer, essential documents to know where we come from and, above all, where we can return. The conquest of rights is slow, complex and sometimes thankless, to lose them you only have to stay at home on an election Sunday.

There is nothing sadder than pony horses, sang Hidrogenesse, except for the rainbow flag waving at the Genoa celebrations, I add.

