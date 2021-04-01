William Morris (1834-1896) did many things, and he did all of them well. Poet, architect, typographer, printer, editor, craftsman, textile teacher, translator, novelist, defender of ancient buildings and the natural environment; At an advanced age, in an unexpected reconversion, he went from romantic artist to activist and socialist agitator. But above all, his obsession and his main legacy was to rejoin the so-called “major” and “minor” arts, fine arts and crafts, the pure aesthetic enjoyment of a work with the utility of a tool. “I thought that what is useful must be beautiful and that what is beautiful must be useful”, explains Manuel Fontán del Junco, Director of Exhibitions at the Juan March Foundation who programmed the show in 2017 William Morris and company, the Arts & Crafts movement in Great Britain.

Thus, the Arts & Crafts movement (something like Arts and Crafts) of which it is a reference dedicated itself to making art in interior design, furniture, wallpapers, bindings. He not only wanted to change the way of understanding art in the Victorian era, but the way of understanding life. In fact, beyond his material contribution, a good part of Morris’s legacy lies in his ideas, which, yes, were faithfully reflected in his creations.

For the members of the Arts & Crafts, art should not only be the object of rapture or be exclusively on altars or in museums, but should infiltrate daily life, in the warm depths of the home. Morris himself carried out his principles at his residence, the Red House, a “Palace of the Arts” built in Kent by Phillip Webb, made of red brick and full of wall paintings and stained glass windows where he met to produce art with his colleagues. For his work, Morris is considered a pioneer of design and modernity. In the photos that are preserved, he is seen as a gentle man with a thick beard and somewhat wild hair.

William Morris’s greatest obsession was putting the fine arts and crafts together again. getty images

Morris carried out his beginnings in his residence, the Red House, red brick and full of wall paintings and stained glass windows, where he met to produce art with his colleagues. Alamy Stock Photo

Morris’s times were turbulent times: industrialism was changing the face of the planet by leaps and bounds, restructuring society, creating new pockets of oppression and poverty around the working class, changing the ways of producing, introducing a technology that accelerated production. lifetimes and eliminated many trades, generating inequality and injustice. Well thought out, it could be a description of the current situation. Morris rebelled against those changes that, in his opinion, were leading us towards a dehumanized world.

The Arts & Crafts movement itself had something to do with that, with regaining calm, care, manual work, simple materials, processes of human rhythm and size. Other prominent members were Charles Robert Ashbee, Charles FA Voysey, Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott and Ernest William Gimson. “In Morris’s ideal, technique would also be a mode of ethics and not an altar erected to progress on which to sacrifice one’s humanity”, writes the sociologist Estela Schindel in the foreword of the book How we live and how we could live (Pumpkin seeds).

Morris & Co., the company where he handcrafted objects, furniture and fabrics. Getty Images

It is usually cited as the beginning of the movement, which had something of a medieval craftsmen’s guild, the founding of the Morris, Marshall, Faulkner & Co (later Morris & Company) company. The idea was to create quality products at affordable prices for all social classes, but ultimately the clientele belonged mostly to the bourgeoisie. As we also know today, it is not easy to produce by hand at low prices. In fact, that is one of the graces of industrial production. “In the end, who could afford a careful product of Morris & Co. they were the wealthiest layers of society, ”says Fontán del Junco. That contradiction haunted Morris throughout his life.

Morris’s socialist activism was heavily tied to his ideas about arts and crafts. “He is, without a doubt, the theorist who took the idea of ​​human equality the furthest, because he started from the closest premises”, explains Julián Lacalle, editor of Pumpkin seeds, who has published some of Morris’s works in Spanish (The ersatz era, how we live and how we could live). “His idea is elevated because it is close and takes care of the daily development of the human being,” adds the editor. Morris’s positions drew heavily on those of another intellectual of the time, his friend John Ruskin, a sociologist, critic, artist and socialist who also criticized industrialism and the alienation of workers and who believed that the main motive for working should be the The worker’s own enjoyment, which was presumed to the medieval craftsmen who manufactured their pieces from beginning to end, without being just another link, almost a robot, in a cold assembly line.

Wall Cloth ‘Strawberry Thief’, 1883. It was one of Morris’s most famous motifs, and it belonged to the collection of The William Morris Society. Cordon press

So Ruskin celebrated the errors and inaccuracies of craftsmanship and decried the mimetic soulless perfection of what the machine made. Work, as it was transforming at the time, was under suspicion. “The mere fact of asking whether a job makes sense or not is already a revolutionary idea,” says Lacalle, “who, nowadays, makes sense of much of the work they do?”

Members of the Arts & Crafts movement were strongly influenced by romantic ideas that rejected the rigidity of enlightened reason and, also like the romantics, appreciated medieval aesthetics and the exoticism of the Far East. Like today’s neo-rurals, they wanted to return to nature, at a time when huge masses of peasants were leaving the countryside to become the proletariat of the big cities.

“Morris rethought the space and time where our experience is framed”, says Fontán del Junco, “he does not want the new buildings to be ugly and the old ones to be beautiful but collapse, nor for the cities to be divided into wonderful historic centers and suburbs. infected. The same applies for the differences between the country and the city. With regard to time, he did not want the rhythms of life that occurred in his idealized Middle Ages and Renaissance to end ”.

Morris joined other members of the Hammersmith branch of the Socialist League in 1890. Alamy Stock Photo

Many of the ideas of Morris and the Arts & Crafts are reflected unchanged in contemporary times, more than a century later. From this movement, multiple schools of arts and trades sprang up that were scattered throughout the geography and that, later, led to what we now recognize as the figure of the designer. His influence was noted in the Art nouveau, the organic architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright or the artistic avant-gardes, to the Bauhaus. More recently and commercially, his prints have inspired products from companies such as Ikea or H&M, and a tribute from Loewe.

If Morris lived through a turbulent time, the effects of the Industrial Revolution, ours, the last Technological Revolution, is no less so, and many people still have a taste for craftsmanship and the country, the search for a calmer life, the rejection of technological invasion, growing inequality and precariousness in the world of work. Morris would be a committed individual today, but also cool.

His beard, by the way, wouldn’t be out of tune either. The goal persists in our zeitgeist: a new way of living that is more respectful with ourselves, with others and with the environment. “In addition to the desire to produce beautiful things, the guiding passion in my life has been and continues to be hatred of modern civilization,” wrote Morris.