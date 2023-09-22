Friday, September 22, 2023
Loviisa | Middle-aged men had to rely on water – one disappeared

September 22, 2023
Extensive searches ended without success.

Middle aged a man disappeared in Loviisa late on Friday evening after having to rely on water.

The man had fallen into the water a little before midnight together with his friend. Director of Sea Rescue of the Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland Janne Ryönänkoski according to which the men had fallen into the water from the pier, where they had stepped via the beach.

– Another person got up by himself, and didn’t see his friend anywhere and went to call for help, Ryönänkoski described how the events unfolded.

According to the marine rescue director, the man was searched for hours, but the extensive search ended without success after two.

A total of seven units participated in the search, which included several divers, boats and a sea rescue helicopter. In addition, first aid and the police were present.

The Itä-Uusimaa police continue to investigate the matter as a search for a missing person.

