Loviisa | A middle-aged man lost in the sea was found dead

According to the police, there is no reason to suspect a crime in the case.

23.9. 21:05

in Loviisa a middle-aged man who went missing on Friday was found dead on Saturday afternoon, says the Itä-Uusimaa police.

The man and his friend had fallen into the water from the pier shortly before midnight on Friday. The friend got out of the water with his own help, but could no longer find the man and called for help.

The missing person was searched for several hours on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The police crime commissioner Olavi Merihaaran according to Saturday, the rescue service and the coastguard are investigating the area with sonar equipment.

The authorities received a sighting of an unidentified object at a depth of a few meters, about a hundred meters from the shore. A diver went there and found a middle-aged man dead in the water.

According to Merihaara, there is no reason to suspect a crime in the case, and the police are investigating the case as an investigation into the cause of death.

He was the first to tell about finding the man Loviisa Sanomat.