The mistress of the Sicilian mafia boss Cosa Nostra, detained in Palermo (Sicily, southern Italy) after 30 years on the run, confessed on Monday to the Carabinieri (militarized police) that he had a relationship with Matteo Messina Denarobut he didn’t know who he really was.

The woman appeared spontaneously before the forces of order, local media explained on Monday, after realizing that her lover was the last godfather of the bloodthirsty Cosa Nostra, arrested on January 16 when he went to a clinic in the Sicilian capital to be treated for colon cancer.

The couple, according to the woman, whose identity was not released, had seen him a few days before his arrest in one of the Sicilian houses where the mafia boss spent the last year of his escape and where they also met several documents and several mobile phones.

The three caches found so far are all in Campobello di Mazara, a town of about 11,000 inhabitants and less than 10 kilometers from Messina Denaro’s hometown of Castelvetrano.

The mistress assured investigators that Messina Denaro gave her a false name and was a kind and caring man.

As he said, he realized thanks to the media that the man she had been seeing for a while was truly the last godfather of the bloodthirsty Cosa Nostra.

And it is that the Italian police investigate several women for having had relationships in recent years with the boss of the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra.

The mobster Matteo Messina Denaro had been a fugitive from justice since 1993. Photo: EFE/EPA/Italian Carabinieri

Among the people investigated is a former lover, Maria Mesi, who was already convicted of helping the gangster in 2000.

Mesi, whose home was searched this Monday by the Carabineros (militarized police), was sentenced for lending her name in the rental contract for an apartment where the mafioso hid, although the Supreme Court annulled the aggravating circumstance of collaboration with the mafia considering that his motive was the romantic link that existed between them.

The woman had recently resumed contact with the criminal, whom she met in the 1990s when he began his flight from Justice, according to local media.

During the search of the home, located in the Sicilian town of Bagheria, the investigators found several love letters that describe a passionate infatuation, in which the mafioso gave Mesi perfumes and luxury products, with messages saying that she was the “woman most beautiful in the world.”

According to the local press, there is at least a third woman questioned about her relationship with Messina. This is a businesswoman, recognized by the residents of Campobello di Mazara for driving a luxury car valued at 70,000 euros which, according to witnesses, she would have acquired thanks to a good offer.

That woman, she would have declared at the request of the authorities and, according to several neighbors, frequented the vicinity of the capo’s home, but none linked her to the mobster.

other witnesses

The woman has not been the only one to appear before the police, since numerous witnesses came in recent days to reveal that they had met the capo without knowing it was him.

Among these witnesses, possibly fearful of suffering legal consequences once their links were known, there are merchants, restaurateurs and patients from the clinic where he was arrested, who went through the police stations of Campobello, but also of Palermo and Trapani.

Although none of them appear on the list of those investigated at the moment, the veracity of their testimonies is being checked to try to unravel the protection network that allowed Messina Denaro to spend more than 30 years fleeing from Justice, many of them together with his hometown.

Meanwhile, in the records, prominent material continues to be found, such as five identity documents to which the photograph of the mafia boss had been added, who habitually used the name of Andrea Bonafede, an acquaintance who lent him his identity to go to the hospital and that he was already arrested.

Capture of the Italian capo Matteo Messina. Photo: PRESS OFFICE OF THE ITALIAN CARABINIERI / AFP

Several mobile phones belonging to Messina Denaro and the man who accompanied him to the clinic on the day of the arrest, Giovanni Luppino, were also found, in which it is hoped to find important indications that help unravel many dark aspects of Cosa Nostra.

In the records so far, branded clothing and shoes, jewelry, precious stones, numerous restaurant bills, condoms, Viagra and, according to the media, plane tickets to the United Kingdom and South America have also been found, since the Prosecutor’s Office prefers not to specify still the destinations to which he was traveling.

In addition, in their houses, Messina Denaro had, among other things, a wide collection of objects from the “Godfather” saga” by Francis Ford Coppola as well as history books, including a biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE