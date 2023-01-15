New York Post: Man bites Turkish model’s tongue during first kiss

Model from Turkey, 34-year-old Ceyda Ersoy, was hospitalized after a man in love with her bit her tongue during the first kiss. About it informs New York Post (NYP).

The woman said that she met her chosen one in December 2022. On the next date, he decided to kiss her, but in a fit of passion he accidentally bit her tongue, dividing it into two parts.

The model needed medical help. She underwent an operation, during which the surgeons put her stitches. The woman later told fans that she was recovering and feeling good. “I don’t know, maybe he really doesn’t know how to kiss,” she suggested on social networks. Ersoy also admitted that the accident could be due to the fact that her companion is Scorpio by zodiac sign.

