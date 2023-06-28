Yesterday evening, Tuesday 27 June, the LoveMi concert event created by Fedez was staged for the second consecutive year. Many Italian artists performed on stage in a crowded Piazza Duomo: Mariasole Pollio, Max Angioni and Gabriele Vagnato led the event. When it came time to make the audience dance with “La dolce vita”, the hit of last summer, the rapper introduced his colleagues Mara Sattei and Tananai describing them as the “few friends I have left”. After the unresolved dispute with Luis Sal, Fedez had confessed that at the base of the long series of interrupted relationships there is a complex character that often drives him to push people away.

A few days ago the rapper, on the TalkInk podcast, told of having a very impulsive character which often led him to make people move away from him. First J-Ax, then Rovazzi, now Luis Sal. With all of his dear friends, Fedez argued hard until all relations were interrupted. While with the first two, years later, he would have found peace, with Luis Sal the quarrel would not be resolved at all.