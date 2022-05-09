The model Yuliett Torres continues to be confirmed as one of the prettiest girls in social media where she has become a sensation captivating her followers showing her spectacular figure and beauty, as well as aspects of the different projects in which she participates.

Yuliett Torres has been in charge of showing part of her work on social networks, not only in the world of modeling, but in different projects, just as she did by sharing a nice calendar for this year, as well as the different trips she makes in the past. different places in Mexico, where she takes her beauty and charisma delighting her fans.

The Mexican model is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco and has dedicated herself to sharing part of her daily life, as well as aspects of her trips to different cities around the country, also showing the different projects in which she participates and has even had the luxury to show your beauty with the t-shirts of Atlas and Chivas, the two Mexican soccer teams in their city.

Yuliett Torres showing off her figure in a swimsuit from Tulum/Photo: Instagram

this time yuliett surprised locals and strangers by sharing a photo session on social networks showing off her spectacular figure wearing a cute Swimwear in white, revealing her best curves while she is on the shore of the beach striking charming poses from Tulum, Quintana Roo.

Yuliett Torres She has been in charge of showing part of her daily life on social networks, as well as part of the projects in which she participates, in addition to showing her beauty and pretty figure in its different facets, delighting her more than 10.1 million followers. On Instagram.