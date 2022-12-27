Mexico City.- A week ago the Qatar 2022 World Cup closed the curtain after observing Argentina’s three-time championship by beating France 4-2 on penalties. After a month of activity, Mexicans return to reality, that is, without much sports activity on television, as happened from November 20 to December 18.

Azteca Deportes had renowned people in the first World Cup in the Middle East. Inés Sainz once again appeared on the TV Azteca cameras to host the World Cup Stars in its evening schedule. She once again managed to make the public fall in love with her melodious voice.

The beautiful host, who for a long time has given surprises in the soccer field and in the sport of tackles, this time led a team of young stars who made their debut in a World Cup with the competing team of the TUDN system.

After the four games on the day of activities of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Inés Sainz was the first to present the Azteca Deportes team and the person to organize the themes of the rundown to keep the audience glued to the television for 60 minutes.

When her person was not seen on the small screen, Inés continued to work by visiting places of culture in Qatar to later present in the other Azteca broadcasts, she even surprised on social networks by having her own section “INÉSperado”.

Although being in a World Cup is heavy for any sports journalist, it is also a privilege, because they know a new place that in their lives they would have dreamed of visiting. Inés confirmed several hypotheses about the Country of the Persian Gulf and tried to take advantage of her spare time to learn more about it.

Of course, she appeared as she really is, beautiful and attractive, with her beautiful collections that had millions of fans interested in her person. One of her latest outfits to wow her was a black ensemble that outlined her dreamy figure.