Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Sharon López counts down the hours to celebrate Christmas together with their loved ones. To spread the Christmas spirit to her group of admirers, she decided to share a couple of selfies in which she shows her tattoos and her “spicy” costume for this weekend.

The mexican Enjoy tonight to feel very Christmassy with the wife’s clothes of Santa Claus. With just a few minutes of posting their photos, the networks lit up like never before, because their suitors want to be santa claus to accompany this beautiful woman on December 25.

“Let Christmas sit,” he wrote Sharon Lopez in the legend of his publication of instagramown to join his other photos and videos related to this special holiday, including Christmas Evewhere it is still unknown where the beautiful lady will celebrate.

2022 will become an indelible year for the model Y content creator. There was not a single moment that he did not dedicate his time to work and share his day-to-day with his faithful followers to revive his attitude while inflating his passions.

Sharon López in Christmas mode

Instagram sha.ronsun.shine

Sharon Lopez She is a true woman in every sense of the word. With her signatures on her body, she reveals much more of her physical beauty, which not everyone manages to look at for more than five minutes because her pretty smile leaves those who try to flirt with her nervous.

Sharon Lopez flirtatious as Santa’s wife

Your two images on your account instagram They will complete half an hour when this note is available in Debate Sports. If you are not aware, Sharon López has more than 39,000 ‘followers’ on her social media. With these photos it borders on 40K.