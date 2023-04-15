Mexico City.- “Always with a firm step”, is the phrase that woke up millions of people when they entered their social networks and the first thing that appeared on the home tray was their platonic love, Inés Sainz Gallo, divine while posing on the sand.

The beautiful host of Azteca Deportes felt the luxury of going to enjoy a day off where the waves are heard and the heart feels relieved to see how the sun wakes up and hides behind the water to obtain a much more beautiful view than what it was during the day.

Before sunset, Inés wanted to take advantage of the freedom that existed in the sea to take a picture that people on the internet react with a red heart and a message that extols her beauty and the affection she causes among her ‘followers’.

Sainz Gallo travels through the beautiful places that are located in the interior of the Mexican Republic to encourage his person, relax his soul and arouse the interest of his ‘fans’. Her eyes shine like never before and her smile is unmatched. Seeing her head-on leaves people nervous.

Her image fell in love excessively, as the model also concentrates in profile to the camera to show her beautiful curves and the care she gives to her figure to understand a great body that hypnotizes as much as her sweet voice is music to the ears.

If you are not aware, Inés Sainz Gallo was born on September 20, 1978 in Santiago de Querétaro. She currently celebrates 44 years of age. She is a television presenter, journalist and model, in addition she is recognized as “The woman of sports in Mexico”.