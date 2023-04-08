Mexico City.- Inés Sainz was present in a shopping center in Mexico City to buy new clothes before the weekend. She, like other people, wants to have a good time and for that she will choose the best outfit for her to steal glances.

Her beauty is unrecognizable and since she took the first step, people turned to see her, from head to toe, confirming that she is more beautiful than what appears on national television. Before returning to TV Azteca to host ‘Protagonistas’, she took some free time to shop around.

A dedicated and passionate woman deserves to get away from the routine a bit and for that she wanted to be alone in the square to make an important announcement through an Instagram story, which is about to disappear for exceeding 24 hours of appearance.

However, he left a memory to all the fans who follow his social networks in case they missed the filming. Inés Sainz wore a phosphorescent blouse that highlighted her slender body that hypnotizes the Mexican people and beyond the borders.

Inés Sainz conquers hearts in the square

With her voice full of beauty, her eyes shining before the camera and her smile raising sighs, Inés Sainz conquered more hearts to find herself at the moment the note appeared in Debate Sports with an entourage of one million eight hundred thousand ‘fans’.