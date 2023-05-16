Orlando, Florida.- Inés Sainz spent the last few hours at the luxurious ‘Icon Park Orlando’ where she managed to see the sharks and spend an unforgettable family day. Through certain videos on her official Instagram account, she made it known how much fun she had watching aquatic animals.

“Now we visit the Aquarium in ‘Icon Park’. We achieved what we wanted, to see the sharks,” reads Inés’s publication. Already in the video of her with her fresh and pleasant voice she explains each area of ​​the place and allows people to see her beauty by wearing an attractive blue and white dress.

The people from the United States who appeared in the same place as Inés Sainz did not take their eyes off her, they know about her person and confirmed her real beauty at a slight distance from those who contemplate an extraordinary career in sports.

In addition to being a prominent television presenter and journalist at Azteca Deportes, Inés Sainz is also a model and a perfect woman that many people have wanted to be like her, however they are not even close to resembling the one born in Santiago de Querétaro.

Inés Sainz is admired throughout the Mexican Republic and also internationally. Her fame and her personality have gotten her so far that wherever she goes there will always be hearts beating for her, just like her stay in Orlando, Florida today.

Inés Sainz registers a number of 1.8 million ‘followers’ on her official Instagram account celebrating 44 years of age. With more than two decades in the sports field, she is recognized as “The woman of sports in Mexico”. You can find more content about Inés Sainz Gallo in our Sports Debate section.