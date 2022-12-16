Hermosillo, Sonora.- Erika Vega closes the current year with force. 16 days after ending 2022, she enjoys her free hours to go out into society to dazzle with her beautiful figure. This Thursday, December 15, she got her ‘likes’ with a new style.

The Mexican woman had not been seen in twelve months as she appeared among the people today. Catching the attraction produced by the series on the Netflix platform, ‘Wednesday’ (Merlina), she decided to pay tribute to the daughter of Homer and Morticia Addams.

Erika used a dark sweater and a white shirt to stand with the sleeves closed. Her ‘outfit’ is completed with a vinyl skirt and a pair of heels to win over looks and encourage men to ask for a photo or simply say a word that would make her happy.

However, the task is not easy because being within a short distance of this beautiful woman, people stutter or simply their ideas go away because they are attracted to her physique. While it happened, she followed her path and took several photos that shocked the Mexican people.

Although Erika Vega forgot to do braids like Merlina Addams, people were not interested in finding details of her character, rather they love to tease who they consider their “crush” to try to win her heart before the holidays.

With a photograph on her Instagram account, Erika Vega keeps users speechless. An hour after this note appeared in Debate Sports, she witnesses a high number of comments that come from her million and a half admirers. In case you didn’t know, she was born in Hermosillo, Sonora.