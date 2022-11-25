Cologne, Germany.- Alexa Breit lives in her native country, Germanythe Soccer World Cup Qatar 2022. Yesterday (Wednesday) he supported ‘Die Mannschaft’ and celebrated one of his goals, however the result played against him and it was one of the news that did not want to know the model.

As a royal cheerleader, Alexa cheered until 90 minutes but felt her heart stop after watching the comeback of the Japan national team, by 1-2. The first match of his national team was not the best, but he is confident that he will recover against Spain Y Costa Rica in the last two days of this group stage.

Breit knows the level of the players called up by the coach, Hansi FlickFor this reason, he maintains the certainty that Germany will advance to the Round of 16, so he does not stress about thinking the worst that he decided to do one of the activities he knows how to do best, posing in ‘lingerie’.

Alexa Breitto lift the spirits of his compatriots, he gave away a beautiful photograph with his black collection while performing a forbidden pose that made them forget what happened hours before so that their public could concentrate on admiring their physical beauty.

Alexa Breit raises the temperature in lingerie

Instagram alexa_breit

instagram received spectacular assistance from millions of people who entered the profile of the german to see his best images in detail, which not even the social network itself is capable of censoring despite the fact that they can be considered at a level that is out of tune.

We recommend you read

The only photo from tonight increased his number of followers. At the time this note appeared in Debate Sports, Alexa Breit exposes a figure of 1.3 million admirers. If you were not aware, the Teutona was born on March 5, 1999, currently celebrating 23 springs.