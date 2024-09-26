BushiroadGames has revealed the release date for LoveLive! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: TOKIMEKI Roadmap to the FutureThe title will be available starting from next April 24, 2025 exclusively on Nintendo Switchinside we will find the localization in both Japanese and English.

Two special editions will also be released for Japan, namely:

Limited Edition (16,500 yen | approximately €102)

a copy of the game

an acrylic panel

a calendar

a set of pins

a notebook

a set of Weiss Schwarz PR Cards inspired by the protagonists

the PR Card dedicated to the franchise

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

TOKIMEKI EDITION – only 1,000 units (27,500 yen | approx. €170)

all the contents of the Limited Edition

the Acrylic Stage Display set

We leave you now with a new trailer for the game, enjoy!

LoveLive! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club: TOKIMEKI Roadmap to the Future – Trailer

Source: BushiroadGames away Gematsu