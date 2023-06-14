Italy’s divisive former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi died at the age of 86, shortly after it was announced that he was being treated for leukaemia. “Divisive” in this case is a euphemism, as are many others also applied to it, such as “populist” or “controversial”. His nine years as head of the Italian government, separated into three stints, make him the third longest-serving person after World War II. His government was also marked by profound changes in Italian foreign policy.

Euphemisms are often used because some people are afraid, or embarrassed, to use the most appropriate terms. Is Berlusconi perhaps the most important figure in Italian politics in the last 30, maybe 40 years? Yes. Did he come to elected power in democratic elections? Also. Does he have a legion of admirers, receiving hundreds of thousands of votes even after a series of reputation-damaging episodes? No doubt.

None of this, however, erases other facts. Berlusconi was one of the richest men in Italy, with a fortune of around €6 billion plus stakes in several companies. And the formation of this media and financial empire has never been fully clarified, with several suspicious links between Berlusconi and Italian mafia figures and other shady activities. This is even directly linked to Berlusconi’s political career, which began in the early 1990s.

Rise

Berlusconi’s main political allies came from his membership in the Masonic lodge Propaganda Due, into which he was accepted in the late 1970s. At the time, and into the 1980s, P2 was considered a “parallel state” in Italy. Its members were from the elite, whether economic, political, military or ecclesiastical, and their flags were anti-communism and the rehabilitation of fascist ideas, led by Licio Gelli. P2 is linked to the Ambrosiano bank scandal, an episode that inspired the movie “The Godfather 3”.

P2 also had arms in Latin America and was directly linked to the Argentine military dictatorship of 1976. His connections in P2 allowed Berlusconi to buy the AC Milan football club in 1987, making him a nationally known figure riding on sporting success of the club, which he controlled until 2017. It is from this hidden and suspicious bosom of P2 that the political Berlusconi emerges, in the wake of the Clean Hands operation. Under the banner of fighting corruption, a power vacuum is opened in Italy.

This vacuum explains the fact that, when he became Prime Minister in 1994, Berlusconi was the first person in office who had never held a position in the Executive before, under the discourse of being a new figure, against the “establishment”. In politics, Berlusconi’s economic assets grew to enormous proportions. He even retained ownership of his media empire even in power. In the early 2000s, around 90% of all Italian media was in his hands.

crimes

It also brought the rhetoric and apologetic ideology of fascism back into mainstream Italian politics. Any and all opponents of Berlusconi quickly received the label “communist”. Personalism and the construction of a “strong leader” image were the tone of Berlusconi’s years in power. Along with all this at least dubious history, there were also legal problems and scandals, including the fact that the Catholic Berlusconi was criminally convicted in cases of prostitution.

He was named by name in a 2011 US State Department report on human trafficking as being involved in the sexual exploitation of minors of Moroccan origin. Two years later, in 2013, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for abuse of power and for having hired underage prostitutes, the “Rubygate” or “Bunga bunga” process, which became infamous at the time. In the same year, he was convicted of tax fraud.

More than once, Berlusconi has been recorded talking to mobsters or exchanging favors with political leaders. The “controversial” in Berlusconi is often used in reference to his comments about women in politics or homosexuals, but it actually means a person involved in corruption scandals, criminally convicted of tax fraud and for having hired underage prostitutes and whose origin of wealth and political career is obscure.

Foreign policy

Such information will be more or less present in the various obituaries about Berlusconi published around the world. Something that perhaps our reader does not see as commented on is the fact that Berlusconi’s foreign policy was different in relation to the Italian history, paving the way for some flags that are common today, in Italy and in other European countries. In the book Berlusconi, The Diplomat (Berlusconi, The Diplomat), the authors Emidio Diodato and Federico Niglia bring the dimension of “populism” to foreign policy.

In short, Berlusconi turned Italian foreign policy around, because that is what the public wanted from him in every possible sphere, a “turn”. It was not a shift motivated by political calculations or economic gains, but by public and electoral expectations. The idea that “if our opponents did X, let’s do Y”, regardless of the merits, or lack thereof, of Y. This can be seen especially in three spheres of activity in Berlusconi’s Italy.

The first concerns NATO. Until Berlusconi, Italy was France’s main partner in a “soft skepticism” of NATO, wishing to deepen European defense cooperation for the progressive decrease of dependence on the USA. This historic Italian flag is due to the country’s internal dynamics, both political, with the strength of leftist parties, and economic, with large companies of war material having considerable power of influence in foreign policy.

Today, most of these companies are amalgamated into the giant Leonardo, the eighth largest defense company in the world. The Italian war industry is extremely important, although little known outside specialized circles. The rationale was that an in-depth European defense policy would allow greater economic opportunities for these companies. Berlusconi breaks with this posture and almost adopts an alignment with the USA in his governments, mainly in the beginning of the 21st century.

The Berlusconi government even supported the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and sent troops to occupy the country. The Italian contingent, of around 3,000 soldiers, stayed in the Middle East only until the next government, which “restored” the previous posture, of less alignment with the US. Berlusconi’s second distinct sphere of activity is in relations with Israel. Until the 1990s, Italy sought an equidistance between Israel and the Arab countries, especially because of oil.

“Strong men”

Italy was even one of the first countries in Western Europe to receive a delegation from the then Palestine Liberation Organization, in the 1970s. Berlusconi distanced himself from several Arab countries and intensified relations with Israel, including cooperation in the military sphere. . He and Netanyahu, another “strong man”, established good relations in the personal sphere as well. Berlusconi went so far as to say that he wanted Israel to be part of the European Union.

Finally, Berlusconi’s third sphere is in Türkiye. To compensate for the withdrawal from the Arab countries and intensify Italian activities in the Mediterranean, Berlusconi strengthened relations with Turkey, becoming Ankara’s main ally in the ongoing process for Turkish entry into the European Union. He also established good relations with another “strong man”, Recep Erdogan. Berlusconi was a witness at the wedding of Bilal Erdogan, Erdogan’s youngest son.

Another feature of Berlusconi’s foreign policy was his proximity to Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Berlusconi even recently declared support for the Russians in the context of the invasion of Ukraine. In this case, however, it was not populism, but the ideology of the dollar sign. Lots of dollar signs involving oil and gas contracts and Berlusconi conglomerate companies. All these mentioned spheres of action became, in some way, present in the Italian political debate.

Another issue was Berlusconi’s speech against immigration, another element of his political legacy in Italy. If today parties like the Lega Nord or the Fratelli d’Italia came to power carrying the flags they carry, it is because Berlusconi opened the way for them and rehabilitated those flags. To the point that, even with all the aforementioned history, he was elected to the Senate last year, when it was no secret who he was and what acts he committed. It’s the end of an era in Italy, wherever he is.