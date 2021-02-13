The Serie Lovecraft country combined the strange fantasies of HP Lovecraft with racial discrimination in the United States during the 1950s. After its successful premiere last year, the HBO title garnered a 2021 Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama and also the green light for a second. season.

“Misha Green is working with a small team of writers and they are coming up with an approach. He had a novel to explore in the first season. She and the writers wanted to rest and take some time to come up with a new approach without a book and with all these characters, “revealed HBO content director Casey Bloys to Deadline.

After this, he emphasized that the company is looking forward to the work that Misha has been doing. “We all want to be sure that she has a story to tell. That’s where you are right now, working on those ideas. I am very hopeful, like her, so we are giving them time to work.

What can we expect from Lovecraft country 2?

Previously, Misha Green spoke about a continuation that maintains the essence of its predecessor. “I envision a second season that carries the spirit of the Matt Ruff novel, continuing to explore the genre, the narrative space, the people of color who are occasionally left out,” he said.

Lovecraft country – official synopsis

The first season of Lovecraft country follows the story of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), who travels through 1950s America with his childhood friend, Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), who are searching of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).