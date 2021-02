Proposals to celebrate an unusual Valentine’s Day, either with the best company, at a distance, or by reinforcing self-love

On February 14, 2020, stories of Wuhan and coronavirus were already being heard, but the confinement in Spain sounded like Chinese to us. A year later, it’s time to talk about love in times of pandemic. From a Valentine to toast the couple, polyamory, family, friendship, roommates and self-love, which never hurts