After fighting for a long time, Jimmy and Alessia gave themselves a new opportunity in the last chapter of “AFHS”. Will Kimberly get in the way of the love birds?

Jimmy and Alessia broke off their romance a few chapters ago; However, the recent episode of “At the bottom there is room” has put them back together. Specifically, we saw that the daughter of Diego Montalbán decided to talk to the son of “Charito” to reach an agreement between the two, it was at that moment that the blonde-haired woman told her neighbor that she did not want hers to remain as a memory of what could have been something beautiful.

Although Jimmy was not entirely convinced at first to resume his relationship with the girl, they both finally decided to give themselves a new chance at love. VIDEO: America TV