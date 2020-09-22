Well you can think that a love letter can be 8 kg. At least in this era of WhatsApp and Facebook, this is impossible. We show you a 20-year-old love story, when a man wrote and wrote an 8 kg love letter in two months. It cost Rs 700 to deliver this weighty love letter to his wife. This story of Jeevan Singh Bisht of Meerut is unique. The example of love he wrote, will not be easily found. Every page of this love letter had 3200 words written on it. Let’s know this unique story of love letter.
.
Leave a Reply