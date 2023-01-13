Jimmy Y Alessia they gave their first kiss in the grand finale of “Al fondo hay sitio” 2022. With the premiere of the new season, the newly formed couple has been enjoying moments full of love, although with a small detail: Diego Montalbán’s daughter still is in a relationship with Rowingat least until now.

The blonde-haired has decided to end her romance with Remo just before an expensive trip to Cancun. For this reason, the young man thought it was a joke for April Fool’s Day, but what he doesn’t know is that Alessia was serious.