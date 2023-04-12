“sissy 2” ended with a chapter full of laughter and scares. As we have seen, Maricucha and Renato were kidnapped by their stalkers in moments full of tension, but they managed to escape unscathed against all odds thanks to the intervention of their respective friends.

In the end, both managed to fulfill their biggest dream: getting married. Through social networks, the fans did not take long to celebrate the event: “Like a fairy tale.” VIDEO: America Television

#Love #triumphed #Maricucha #Renato #married #happy #fans #wanted