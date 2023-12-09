They made friends! Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa María were in the program Magaly Medina last Friday, December 8. They both revealed that they were enjoying a romantic vacation in a paradise and that they had decided to give love a new chance. What did they say? Find out in the following note.

Did Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa María reconcile?

Romina Gachoy and Jean Paul Santa María connected live with the ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. The couple gave details of the romantic days they are enjoying in Uruguay, even going so far as to describe it as “a kind of second honeymoon.” In addition, both revealed that they have already resumed their romance after being separated for several weeks.

“I gave my life all these years since I got pregnant, I left it to focus on my life and my home (…) feeling that he is now supporting me is great, it makes me very happy”the model reflected.

But not only that, but the blonde influencer stated that the singer is supporting her in her various professional projects, something that did not usually happen in the past. In addition to this, Gachoy revealed that the video clip they filmed was the trigger they needed to realize that they still wanted to be together.

“What happened to us was something everyday that can happen to any couple, in this case it was up to him to focus on those spaces between us that we no longer had and the change has been radical, we look like couples,” Romina added.

Why did Romina and Jean Paul break up?

Romina Gachoy made public her separation from Jean Paul Santa María through a statement on her social networks. The interpreter stated that he found out about the end of their romance from the press.

“We want to tell you that Jean Paul and I are officially separated and today we close our love story after 11 years of dating and 8 years of marriage, saying thank you and goodbye”, could be read in the post shared by the couple. Later, the Uruguayan confessed: “The decision was made more than two months ago.” When asked if it was due to infidelity, she denied it and, on the contrary, she explained: “(It was) basically due to incompatibility of personal projects. “I will go on trips quite often for work and there are proposals abroad.”

Why did Romina Gachoy leave the restaurant where she was with Jean Paul?

Jean Paul Santa Maria and Romina Gachoy surprised more than one by having an argument on a date at an exclusive local restaurant, even causing the young model to leave the premises.

“She felt a little uncomfortable because she thought I had called the press. She thought it was going to be a media show about something intimate (…). In the end the important thing is that it was clear that I had not called anyone,” held