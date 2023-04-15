The Gonzales had humiliated Gaspar in “At the bottom there is room”. Joel’s assistant mechanic in the América TV series was judged unfairly, but thanks to Don Gilberto’s intuition, “Moreno” was able to explain to Teresa what really happened and why he appeared in the newspaper as a offender. It turns out that some robbers got into the taxi that he was driving at that time and, when the Police caught them, he was charged along with the rest of the criminal gang.

Teresa’s boyfriend spent no less than three years in jail. When the Gonzales heard the whole version of him and understood that he was a good man, they all apologized with an arm and he was accepted back into the family. Gaspar explained to him that when someone finds out about his past, they start to think very badly of him, so he never talks about that tragic episode.

