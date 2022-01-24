Some time ago a cartoon character named Elvira Duff came out, a sweet girl obsessed with animals. So much was his love for pets, that he ended up bothering them, suffocating or hurting them. His mere presence caused them to flee.

This cartoon version represents what many people live every day without knowing it. We love a person too much that we do not realize the damage we are doing.

It can happen with the couple or with the children. We cannot set limits and we feed a personality that generates problems. We know that excess is bad, but we don’t know how to measure it, so we give it all away.

Loving your partner too much can cause you to feel overwhelmed and suffocated. Feelings become confused, and even go so far as to accustom her to the fact that, no matter what she does, love will be unconditional. They are generally codependent personalities who meet people who suffer from a disorder, so it doesn’t matter how much damage they receive because love “heals everything”.

Excesses with children also come. Maybe at some point we start to compensate with material things when we can’t spend time with them; it may be that in moments of exhaustion we begin to fulfill their whims; we assume that because “they are grown up” they are independent and we give them freedoms that still do not belong to them. We believe that this is how we show them love and give them everything; We think that we help them when we do something for them or let their obligations go by in order to “be well” and avoid confrontations. We take away their ability to tolerate or be independent. Children no longer struggle because no matter what they do, our love is unconditional. There is a Russian proverb that says that such is the nature of the human being, that for the first gift he prostrates himself before you; for the second he kisses your hand; for the third he is affectionate; through the room he nods his head in acceptance; by the fifth he is too used to it; by the sixth he insults you and by the seventh he sues you because you have not given him what he deserves.

Giving everything without limits generates that effect in us, the being who is loved too much gets used to it always being that way and stops valuing. There is also an effect on the person who loves too much because he becomes a codependent being, the wall revolves around the other and there is no more. If at any time we feel that we have reached that extreme, we will always have the opportunity to change. Keep in mind that removing a behavior of loving too much does not mean that we will stop loving the other person. Setting limits is just the opposite, because it shows us self-esteem while each individual is responsible for the part that touches him, for his actions and their consequences. We must learn to love with measure, to give what is fair without falling into excesses, let’s learn from Elvira’s example.