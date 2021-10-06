Love at First Beast is a dating reality show produced by Netflix, in which contestants show up in makeup and complex prosthetics to test the chemistry of blind dates. This in order not to have superficial romances. In the episodes of the first season, released in July 2021, a single person had an appointment with three participants. However, those involved are masked with prosthetics and as the program progresses two are eliminated, until the last one reveals their physical appearance.

In the following lines, we tell you about the Season 2 release date, cast, episodes, and characters of Netflix’s dating reality show Amor a Primera Beast.

Release date of Love of the First Beast 2

Although an exact release date has not been revealed, it appears that the next batch of episodes has finished filming and is scheduled to premiere in late 2021. .

What will love at first beast 2 be about

Love at First Beast is a reality show inspired by the British series that originally aired in 2014 on BBC Three, it only premiered on July 21, 2021 in Netflix. The first part has 16 chapters and its second season has already been confirmed.

How many chapters does Love at the first beast 2 have?

It is not known how many chapters Love a First Beast 2 will have, but the first season had 16 episodes .

Trailer of Love to the First Beast 2 from Netflix

Who is Kariselle from Love at the First Beast

Kariselle, the panda. Party cheerleader and temporary panda, Kariselle chooses a husband from a tin man, an alien, and a bull … who talk about sex, nerdy personality and more.