This French film leaves Netflix’s “365 days” in its infancy. Not everyone can finish it because of its scenes as intense as they are explicit. Not to be missed.

If you thought Netflix’s “365 days” had risqué content, you’re not ready to see Gaspar Noé’s fourth film: “Love”. Its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 caused a stir due to its lack of censorship and many they qualified as an attempted pornographic tape. Many of her sex scenes were not choreographed, were more realistic than planned, and were shot in 3D.

Over the years, it proved that it was not only about sex, but also a reflection on its distortion and the empty practice of it. In case you have not yet dared to see it, here we tell you what the plot is about.

What is “Love” about?

Murphy is an American film student living in Paris. He has a French girlfriend, named Electra, with whom he has been dating for two years. One day, he had a non-binding threesome with another woman, a young Danish woman named Omi.

But later, he had sex with her behind Electra’s back, resulting in Omi becoming pregnant. This fact put an end to the relationship and was the beginning of an unexpected marriage.

One morning, Electra’s mother, Nora, calls her on the phone to ask if she has heard from her daughter, since she hasn’t heard from her for three months. This is how the protagonist begins a journey of non-linear flashbacks: how they met in Paris, their quick relationship and their lives during the two years, which are full of drug abuse, sex and tender moments.

Why was it banned in theaters?

The explicit sexual content of “Love” was so much that the French government decided to prohibit those under 18 years of age from seeing it in movie theaters. This occurred after complaints made by Promouvoir, a conservative group that fights for “the promotion of Judeo-Christian values.”

“We are facing an absolute anachronism, typical of the reactionaries, and of the Islamic State. The serious thing is not that it exists, but that France ends up agreeing with them. My film is completely harmless, but it seems to be annoying. What worries me is that because of this kind of thing, directors might start to get a little scared. We are facing the risk that the filmmakers will censor themselves,” Gaspar Noé said in this regard to the media.