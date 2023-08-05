Love | The “Love Agency” is located in Helsinki, where married couples are made like on an assembly line – HS followed four weddings

Small weddings are constantly organized in the Helsinki office. HS visited four.

The purpose of marriage is to establish a family for the common good of those who belong to it and for the preservation of society. Marriage is meant to be permanent so that family members can create a happy home together.

With these words, the civil marriage ceremony begins. It only takes a few minutes, as the entire marriage formula can be condensed into just a few paragraphs.

Civil weddings have overtaken church weddings in popularity. Of those who got married last year, 56 percent got married through the Digital and Population Information Agency (DVV).

So you no longer get married at the registry office, but at the DVV, which was created when the registry offices and the Population Register Center merged at the turn of 2020. The party responsible for marriages also calls itself the Love Agency.

HS watched four civil weddings on Friday, July 28, at the Office of Love’s premises in Helsinki.

Pia Andersin and Lauri Oikari, 9.45

Pia Andersin and Lauri Oikari were Friday’s second married couple. All the initiations of the day were performed by spirit writer Nuutti Pennanen.

The people of Helsinki Pia Andersin and Lauri Oikari arrive for initiation at 9:45. The couple, who have been together for seven years, are getting married for practical reasons.

“It provides security if something happens to someone else. We want them to be in order so that we can continue life without worry,” Oikari says.

Oikari’s friend and his mother have come to witness the wedding, but after the ceremony the couple will spend the day alone.

“We eat together and look at art at the Helsinki Biennale,” says Oikari.

The couple met for the first time through volunteer work. Andersin was involved in organizing the event of the Rails Girls organization founded by coder Linda Liukka, where Oikari was recruited to teach coding. The organization aims to teach coding to women around the world.

Andersin is not excited about the initiation that will start in a couple of minutes.

“For me, getting married has not been such a goal. As long as I’ve been with Lauri, I’ve had the feeling that he’s the guy I choose and want to be with and this is the relationship for the rest of my life. Getting married is an element that brings more security,” says Andersin.

Oikari, on the other hand, admits that she is a little nervous. However, it is only about practical matters that have already been checked many times.

The initiation itself takes a good two minutes. Spouses exchange rings and kiss at the behest of an official.

“We don’t have anything like that,” Andersin says with a laugh after the short ceremony.

While taking pictures, the couple remembers that they also ended up in the news on one of their first dates.

“We were at the end of Yle’s 10s news, when we were visiting Heureka for an exhibition about aging. My mother told us about the photos and told all the relatives,” says Andersin.

Anna-Leena Bainbrigde and Marcus Bainbridge, 10:30

Marcus Bainbridge’s family came all the way from Britain to watch the wedding ceremony, which lasted a few minutes. In the picture, his mother Suzanne Bainbridge is sitting on the chair.

Anna-Leena introduces himself at first as Hannus, but quickly adds that he is Bainbridge. He takes his spouse by Marcus Bainbridge surname for himself after a few minutes.

The British-Finnish couple has been together for three years. They found each other in Kuusamo, when Marcus Bainbridge was working in the area as a group guide and Anna-Leena Bainbridge was working in a local cafe.

“I brought customers to the cafe every day, so I saw ‘Anskaa’ quite a few days a week. The more time we spent together, the more I started to like him”, says Marcus Bainbridge in English.

Anna-Leena Bainbridge collected her bouquet herself in the morning from a field near the couple’s apartment.

The couple’s wedding ceremony was bilingual. Anna-Leena Bainbrigde answered “I will” and Marcus Bainbridge “I do”.

The desire to have a “nice, quick and easy wedding” served as the motive for the notary’s wedding, and the bride also says that she is not a believer. Sometime later, even after five years, the aim is to be able to have a real wedding party.

The bride says that after the ceremony the plan is to go to Suomenlinna for dinner and maybe do something else after that.

“Don’t you want to go ax throwing?”, asks the husband-to-be, which Anna-Leena Bainbridge laughingly explains that later in the program there will be ax throwing.

This time, the ceremony will be held in both Finnish and English.

The couple giggles as they exchange rings, and the laughter also spreads to the family members in the audience. Anna-Leena Bainbridge says that her Favorite things in a partner are a good sense of humor, kindness, warmth and a caring nature.

“You’re smart, that’s what attracted me to you first. And about how warm and brave you are,” says Marcus Bainbridge to his spouse.

"You're smart, that's what attracted me to you first. And about how warm and brave you are," says Marcus Bainbridge to his spouse.

The wedding premises have metallic Love Agency signs to create an atmosphere. One of them can be found on the table of the Lemmenjoki wedding hall where Anna-Leena and Marcus Bainbridge were married.

Satu Heiskari and Petteri Heiskari, 13.15

All couples arriving to get married can do business at the romantic office desk.

Compared to a church wedding, it is exotic that you can do business at the office’s counter before the whistle at the premises of the Digital and Population Agency. Working at the reception Monika Kauppi checks the IDs of the visitors, asks for the names of the witnesses and whether rings will be exchanged at the ceremony.

The Heiskars don’t do that today, because they don’t have the actual wedding party until the day after the wedding.

“We agreed that the ring work will not be done until tomorrow,” says Petteri Heiskari.

“Let’s save a little excitement for tomorrow,” says Satu Heiskari in a sly tone.

The couple will receive a church blessing for their new union at the Backby manor on the shores of Lake Bodom on Saturday. One of the Heiskars belongs to the church, the other does not.

“First is the cocktail party. Let’s hope people drink themselves comfortable. Then there is the church blessing. After that, the traditional meal, coffees and wedding waltz, then the party starts,” says Petteri Heiskari.

What Heiskars like most about each other is their captivating smiles. “Let’s put the Legos out,” says Satu Heiskari, when his spouse urges him to grin at the photographer.

The Heiskars present their marriage certificate to Heikki Tuohiniemi and Hilkka Heiskari-Tuohiniemi.

The couple has time to enjoy glasses of sparkling wine in the lobby of the Love Agency before the ceremony. The Heiskars found each other in an internet dating service during the corona virus.

“Maybe we don’t advertise, but it wasn’t Tinder,” Petteri Heiskari says and laughs.

“The first date was in Vantaankoski. Picnic, morning coffee, breakfast. Then it was flood time and we admired when the rapids were bubbling. The seventeenth of April,” he lists from memory.

The couple agreed to see each other again the very next day.

“That’s where it started and now we’ve seen each other almost every day,” says Satu Heiskari.

Reportedly, missed work trips are not counted.

The couple plans to sit next to each other at their wedding reception. "To love is not to look into each other's eyes, but to look in the same direction," says Satu Heiskari, referring to a well-known aphorism.

Eveliina Bento and Joao Bento, 1:45 p.m

Milo Kasvi streams the wedding ceremony for Joao Bento’s family, while Kaaso Pauliina Mikkonen films the Bentos’ first kiss as a married couple.

“In the presence of these witnesses, I ask you Eveliina Mikkonen: Do you want to take this Joao Bento as your spouse to love him through thick and thin?”, autobiographer Pennanen said asks in English.

Eveliina Bento answers in the affirmative and he is proclaimed Joao Benton as a spouse.

Mother of the bride Anita Plant whispers in the audience that Eveliina is no longer “Kukkamekko-Mikkonen”. The bride’s sister and Kaaso Pauliina Mikkonen squeals that he intends to inherit the nickname.

The Bentos got married after a nine-year relationship. The couple met each other while working in a cafe in Itäkeskus.

“We got to know each other more day by day while working and spent time together every day. It helped a lot in making the right choice,” says Joao Bento from the beginning of the relationship.

“We work well together and understand each other almost without words. It’s a really special connection,” he reflects.

Eveliina Bento is no longer “Kukkamekko-Mikkonen”, but she still wore a flower dress to her wedding.

Eveliina and Joao Bento were photographed on the Kaikukatu light traffic bridge crossing the Sörnäinen beach road. A photographer who had arrived to photograph another wedding taking place at the registry office on the same day congratulated the couple as he walked past the filming situation.

Getting married in a church would have required too much paperwork, and the couple does not consider themselves very religious. Joao Bento also says that it would have been difficult to get all the family members there, as his family lives in Portugal.

The wedding ceremony was streamed to the Portuguese parents and brother via phone.

“We have a bit like two weddings, one here and one in Portugal,” says Eveliina Bento.

There won’t be any big parties at the groom’s family, either, but only a nice dinner is on the program.

“Keep it simple”, sums up Joao Bento.

You are now married. As spouses, you are equal to each other. In marriage, show each other love and mutual trust and work together for the good of the family.