Love | Taylor Swift’s romance stirred up the entire NFL league – “It’s over”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been widely hyped by the NFL.

American Recently, there has been a lot of buzz around the NFL, the US professional football league, about things other than the games themselves.

One of the most famous players of Kansas City Chiefs, one of the league’s top clubs Travis Kelce and a pop music superstar Taylor Swift’s the whiplash trade between the two has been followed with devotion, and romance rumors have increased the following of the league, especially among young girls and women.

Last weekend’s Chiefs game against the New York Jets was the most watched NFL game since the Super Bowl.

The NFL has not ignored the interest. Kelce and Swift have been widely praised in the league’s communications, especially on the social media side.

This has some NFL fans on their backs, and Kelce himself has speculated that the hype may have gotten a little out of hand.

On Wednesday the league defended its actions.

“We will change this to our image, based on what is happening in and outside of the games, as well as on the cultural side. The news surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been a pop culture affair, and we’ve covered it over time. It’s the interface between sports and entertainment, and we’ve noticed absolutely incredible positivity around the sport,” the league formulated in its press release, including ESPN by.

“The main part of our content has remained around the games and our players.”

Kelce commented on the follow-up recently along with his brother and also playing in the NFL Jason Kelce in his podcast with Travis’ message was “let’s calm down a bit.”

“I think it’s funny when you show who has been watching the game. It adds more atmosphere to what you are watching [fanina kotona]. But at the same time…”, Travis thought.

“Let’s go crazy,” Jason added to his brother’s thinking.

“A little yes, definitely, especially in this case. Well, I guess they just want to have fun with this thing, though,” Travis concluded, thereby condoning his part in the NFL’s actions.