On January 8 in Anaheim (California) the first gate of the new season is lowered: Webb, Roczen, Plessinger, Tomac, Musquin, Ferrandis, Barcia and many others ready to battle for 17 main events. Here’s how to watch the Ama SX championship

Matteo Solinghi & commat; TeoSic58



As per tradition, it is up to Ama Supercross to open the dance of the off-road racing scene in America. Anaheim 1 will, once again, be the stage that will highlight on Saturday 8 January new bikes, new riders, absolute novelties and confirmations. Radically different from Motocross, as it takes place in arenas and stadiums, Ama Supercross is the most famous SX championship in the world, with most of the 450 and several 250 riders being real stars in the United States. . Extremely rhythmic and engaging, with the final main event preceded by the qualifying heats to the final, Ama Supercross has also depopulated in Europe, so much so that champions like Marvin Musquin, Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis have decided to try their luck in America after level results in the Motocross World Championship.

Ama Supercross 2022: entry list and 450 favorites – Among the protagonists of the 450 are Cooper Webb (Ktm), winner of the premier class of the Ama Supercross last year and Ken Roczen (Honda), the German who will try to bring the 450 title back to Europe. The last non-American to win the gold medal was the Australian Chad Reed in 2008, while one must return in 1991 to see the triumph of a European, Frenchman Jean-Michel Bayle on a Honda CR 250 2T. And then Eli Tomac, who switched from Kawasaki to Yamaha at the end of 2021, the 2021 Ama Pro Motocross winner Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), the “usual” Justin Barcia (Gas Gas) and Chase Sexton (Honda). Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) grits his teeth for Anaheim 1: in a video posted on Instagram, the number 9 of Verdona confirmed rumors regarding a recent shoulder injury. We will understand the seriousness of the injury only in the face of the first chronometric results, but the injury could also rule out the original Florida talent for the title fight. Returning to European riders, Marvin Musquin (Ktm) will not be missing, while two riders who recently changed their shirts complete the top ten of wonders: they are Aaron Plessinger (who spent this winter from Yamaha to Ktm) and Malcolm Stewart (from Yamaha to Husqvarna ). In addition, the retirement of 32-year-old Zach Osborne surprised him during the winter.

Ama Supercross 2022: entry list and favorites 250 East and West – In 250 change of plans for the 2021 Ama Pro Motocross winner Jett Lawrence (Honda), who due to a crash in training on December 27 in preparation for Anaheim 1, had to opt to race the 2022 season in the East Coast, with the first race on February 19th in Minneapolis. In this way he will have time to recover from the physical ailment. For Justin Cooper (Yamaha), however, the season is already over: the reigning champion of the 250 West Coast fractured his right foot during a training session in the early days of 2022. The American will be operated on at the beginning of the week following the Anaheim round, with recovery times estimated at approximately 6 months. 2021 East Coast winner Colt Nichols will try to defend Yamaha colors on the West Coast. Also watch out for Christian Craig (Yamaha), Austin Forkner (Kawasaki), RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki), Hunter Lawrence (Honda) – Jett’s brother -, expert Jeremy Martin (Yamaha) and Jo Shimoda ( Kawasaki).

Ama Supercross 2022: the calendar – As usual, it is in Anaheim (California) to open the dances of the Ama Supercross season, with the 250 West Coast riders accompanying the 450 main event. The most famous Supercross championship in the world ends on 7 May in Salt Lake City. Below is the complete calendar, while in order to follow the Ama Supercross it is necessary to subscribe to supercrosslive.tv a this link to get the season pass video:

January 8: Anaheim, CA (Angel Stadium);

January 15: Oakland, CA (RingCentral Coliseum);

January 22: San Diego, CA (Petco Park);

January 29: Anaheim 2, CA (Angel Stadium);

February 5th: Glendale, AZ (State Farm Stadium);

February 12: Anaheim 3, CA (Angel Stadium);

February 19: Minneapolis, MN (US Bank Stadium);

February 26: Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium);

March 5th: Daytona Beach, FL (Daytona International Speedway);

March 12: Detroit, MI (Ford Field);

March 19: Indianapolis, IN (Lucas Oil Stadium);

March 26: Seattle, WA (Lumen Field);

April 9: St. Louis, MO (The Dome at America’s Center);

April 16: Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Motor Speedway);

April 23: Foxborough, MA (Gillette Stadium);

April 30: Denver, CO (Empower Field at Mile High);

May 7: Salt Lake City, UT (Rice-Eccles Stadium).