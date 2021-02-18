What is love? And why does it sometimes happen to us under difficult circumstances? In war on different sides, separated from religion or radical regimes, foreign and personal reservations or fear: We tell of couples who got together against resistance – and stayed together. Our fourth love story is about Ingrid and Klaus, who were not separated by the iron curtain, but a wall in their heads. This is their story.

It wasn’t love at first sight. Back then, in the late summer of 1961, when Ingrid and Klaus Eisenbart met for the first time. Ingrid’s great-aunt had introduced the two of them. “She wanted to pair us up,” says Ingrid Eisenbart. “We didn’t want that.”

The Eisenbarts from Berlin have been married for 56 years. Back then, in the late summer of 1961, they would never have dreamed that they would go through life together. At that time both were still in the midst of upheavals and new beginnings, in which there seemed no place for falling in love. What had to grow first was a love in the shadow of the Cold War. The Iron Curtain, which had torn the city in two, did not separate it. But there was a wall in their minds, experiences with division, prejudices that had to be overcome.

When Ingrid Eisenbart first met her future husband, she had just fled the GDR. On August 11, 1961, the 24-year-old nurse stood at the Friedrichstrasse station in East Berlin to, like so many others in those days, get to the west before the border was closed. But the police had already cordoned off the platform. Ingrid took all courage, showed an officer her ID card from the People’s Police Hospital and said she wanted to visit her mother in the Altmark. She was allowed to pass – and get on the train, whose next stop was West Berlin. “That was close,” she says. She remembers shaking when the train rolled into the western part of town.

When she wanted to fly from Berlin to Hamburg on the first flight after the Wall was built, the next war of nerves came. There was an air corridor negotiated between the Allies. Still, everything was unsafe. The captain told the passengers that they might be forced to land. In fact, a Soviet military plane appeared in the air next to them, and it got so close that Ingrid could see the pilot’s face, so she remembers it. He turned off again. But she couldn’t forget the hostile look.

Escape to the old home – with a remorse

Ingrid moved to Hildesheim with her mother. It was her return to her hometown, where her apartment had been destroyed in an air raid. When she was eight, she and her mother fled to live with relatives in the Altmark. Now they were once again staying with relatives there.

She had made it to the west. Still, she didn’t feel free. Ingrid had a remorse. “’You don’t just run away!’ Said my grandfather.“ She had left everything behind, her work, her friends. The fact that she was able to start in the Hildesheim hospital on September 1, 1961 helped her a little over her sadness. But she didn’t feel like romance. “After I was so finally torn out of my surroundings by fleeing,” she says, “I just didn’t want to enter into a solid bond again so quickly.”

“Does it have to be a girl from the east of all people?”

Klaus Eisenbart didn’t have it easy either. His mother was killed in an air raid and he grew up as an orphan with relatives. The experience that everything that one loved can suddenly come to an end ran deep. He wasn’t the type to rush into a relationship, either. He was also busy with his career. The young confectionery technician who was employed at the Klever chocolate factory in Bensdorp wanted to become something.

Ingrid also did the work in the hospital well. It had to go on. Christmas came and Ingrid had an idea. In the People’s Police Hospital it was customary for a sister to disguise herself as Santa Claus to please the patients. Ingrid introduced the custom in Hildesheim. “The patients were thrilled.” She kept the costume on after the shift. The relatives at home would be watching! But when she rang the doorbell at the front door, she had a surprise herself: Klaus Eisenbart opened the door and the young man from Kleve was visiting. He laughed when he recognized Santa Claus. It was a happy evening. To say goodbye, they agreed to meet for New Year’s Eve. The disguise had broken the ice.

“That was the first time that we celebrated together,” says Ingrid Eisenbart. When Klaus went to Kleve again in the New Year, they started to write to each other. Something was about to happen. But that didn’t suit some of Klaus Eisenbart’s relatives. Did it have to be, of all people, an “Eastern girl” with whom he wrote? Who knows how the years of socialism have played out? But they could not prevent the budding mutual affection. Klaus enjoyed Ingrid’s happiness. She liked his reliability from the start. “And he also looked good.”

Slowly the feelings broke their way, between the lines in the letters and in thoughts of the other. And then suddenly Klaus was there himself. As a patient on the ear, nose and throat ward where Ingrid worked, because of a nose job. And because Ingrid knew that ice cream relieved the pain after such an operation, she surprised him with a few scoops from the ice cream parlor next door. For Klaus Eisenbart, this was a welcome opportunity to invite her to the ice cream himself after his release. When they sat across from each other in the café for the first time, he asked if she would not like to visit him in Kleve.

Nurses are good with pastors

A wonderful weekend followed. Klaus drove with her in the car across the country. At some point they came to the Dutch border. And then something unbelievable happened to her: he got out and opened the barrier himself and drove to Holland. “It was the first time that I experienced an open border,” says Ingrid Eisenbart. “I couldn’t believe it and I had to cry.”

The line between Ingrid and Klaus Eisenbart had long since fallen. Before Ingrid went back to Kleve, he asked her if they wanted to stay together now. Then she said yes.

