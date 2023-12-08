HHollywood actor Ryan O’Neal has died at the age of 82. His son confirmed this in a message on Instagram on Friday evening: “My father passed away peacefully today. […] “I will miss you, Dad,” it reads.

The American was one of the most successful actors in Hollywood in the 1970s and achieved great fame in 1970, especially through his leading role in the film Love Story. O’Neal also starred in films such as Is Was, Doc?, Paper Moon and Barry Lyndon, among others. In 1970 he was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category.

O’Neal was in a relationship with actress Farrah Fawcett from 1979 to 1997 and, after a separation of several years, was with her again from 2001 until Fawcett’s death in 2009. The actor himself contracted leukemia in 2001, but was able to beat the disease. In 2012 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.