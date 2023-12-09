The actor became known for the film “Love Story” | Photo: Youtube Reproduction

American actor Ryan O’Neal, known for the films “Love Story” and “Paper Moon”, died at the age of 82, this Friday (08). No information about his death was revealed, but the artist was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

“This is very difficult for us (…) Ryan has had a huge impact and it will be difficult to be without him. He is and will be a huge void in our lives,” said television sports presenter Patrick O’Neal, the actor’s son, via Instagram.

O’Neal started on screen with the soap opera “Peyton Place”, starring alongside Mia Farrow. He later became more famous for the film “Love Story” (1970), in which he was the protagonist.

The actor was known for addiction problems and an alleged lack of control over his temper, which affected his career. Thus, he lost space in Hollywood until he began acting in sporadic work in the 90s, such as the TV feature “The Man Upstairs” (1992), with Katherine Hepburn, and the comedy “Zero Effect” (1998).

“I will share my father’s legacy forever. I will not be stopped by outside voices that say negative things. If you decide to speak ill of my father, even if you have no idea what you are talking about, you will be called out,” said his son Patrick, this Friday (08).