Those who love sports often look for destinations that, beyond having historical places and beautiful landscapes, can provide them with some competitive adrenaline and The United States can be ideal. Throughout the country, you will find different areas specialized in sports. and the following five are some of the most notable ones.

The North American country hosts some of the most important sporting events in the world such as the US Open, the Super Bowl and, in the following years, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

With this, it is clear that The United States offers sports options for all tastes and Visit the USA set out to list the five states that could provide you with the best experiences.

Illinois, Chicago, the favorite for baseball

If you are going to visit the city of Chicago, you have to give yourself the opportunity to attend a baseball game. This city is home to two major league teams that have each won the World Series championship three times. In addition, It has the second oldest baseball stadium in the United States, Wrigley Fieldwhere you can take part in a guided tour to learn every detail.

Hawaii, the best setting for surfing

In Hawaii you will find world-class beaches ideal for surfing, For example, in Honolulu, where you will also find other types of attractions.

If you are just starting out in this sport, you can try Waikiki Beach, where gentle waves will allow you to practice surrounded by turquoise waters. While for the professionals there is Haleiwa with huge waves that, between November and February, bring together surfers from all over the world. If surfing is not your thing, then You can hike to admire the Diamond Head Crater formed by an eruption more than 300,000 years ago.

Utah, perfect peaks for skiing

If skiing is your thing, then Utah is considered a paradise. both for professionals and for those who are just starting out in the sport.

Within an hour of Salt Lake City you will find ten ski resorts top-notch hotels, most of them in Park City, where there are also upmarket restaurants and bars. This place is also known for, In January, it hosts the Sundance Film Festival.

The best of hip hop is in New York

The evolution of hip hop is well documented from its birth in the 1970s in New York. It is a cultural movement that encompasses everything from fashion to dance and visual arts.

In neighborhoods like the Bronx, Harlem, Manhattan and Brooklyn, you can immerse yourself in this genre. For example, at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, you can learn a lot about its history. In addition, On the streets, you can find break dance demonstrationsone of this year’s new Olympic sports.

Hip hop battles are famous in New York. Photo:Brand USA Share

Regattas in Connecticut

Connecticut will allow you to discover the charm of rowing among green hills and sandy shores. It is home to the oldest intercollegiate athletic event, the Harvard-Yale Regatta, which has been held on the Thames River since 1978, and is the home of the oldest intercollegiate athletic event in the country. The sporting event with the most history in the United States which takes place every June.

In this state too you will be able to explore some of the best beaches the Northeast has to offer, like Ocean Beach Park or Greens Harbor Beach.