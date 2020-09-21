When there was no WhatsApp, there was no digital telegram and Facebook also had no identity. In those times, there was no use of digital emoji for love of love but for letters. Even today many people have very fond memories of that era. Among the many stories related to that period, the story of a madman from Meerut is very special. The man wrote an 8 kg letter to him in memory of his wife 20 years ago. Not only this, at that time seven hundred rupees had to be spent in posting this letter. This letter is still kept by Jeevan Singh Bisht.Jeevan Singh Bisht, a resident of Shatabdi Nagar Sector 1 in Meerut district, retires from the notice server post from the Income Tax Department. Jeevan Singh states that his wife Kamala was originally from Almora. After marriage, his wife often lived in Maike. In such a situation, his life, which was deeply in love with his wife, was often remembered by him. In those days, mobile phones were a distant connection even in few houses. So, in that time, letters were the only better and cheaper way to convey your message to each other. Once in life, there was some conflict with his wife Kamla living in Almora. After this, life took a unique path to seduce the wife. In 1999, Jeevan started writing love letters to his wife. It took about 2 months to write it. Not only this, when it was prepared by writing the love letter, it weighed 8 kg. 7 hundred rupees of life were spent at that time in parceling this letter.

What is there in this letter?

Jeevan says that neither the news channel was so full at that time, nor was it a very good medium to broadcast the news. In such a situation, when he started writing his love letter to his wife, he would write every day from his routine to every small big event that happened to him. But in the meantime the battle of Kargil started. After which he wrote the saga of all the 525 Indian soldiers who died in the war of Kargil in this letter with the aim of enlightening their wife. The war of Kargil had just ended when thousands of people died due to sudden storm in Odisha. Jeevan also recorded this incident sequentially in his letter. The Kandahar plane was scandalized when I decided to post the letter. After this, Jeevan also included this incident in his letter. Jeevan says that every page of this love letter of about 8 thousand pages is 16 inches long and 18 inches wide. About 32 hundred words are written in each page.

In the world’s largest love letters …!

7 hundred rupees of life was spent in parceling this 8 kg letter written in more than 2 months. According to Jeevan, when this letter reached his wife’s hands, his wife became angry upon seeing the letter ‘Weighty’. However, she became emotional when she read each word of the letter. At the present time Jeevan is the father of 1 son and 3 daughters. All the children are married and life’s grandson is a family full of grandchildren. Jeevan says that this love letter written by him is included in the world’s largest love letters.

Discussion of many more adventures

Life enthusiasts are also fond of postage stamps. He has a collection of more than one postage stamps in India and abroad. Not only this, Jeevan has also been in discussions by growing a heavy radish in his house. Apart from this, the name of life was also recorded in the Limca Book of Records in the year 1995-96 after growing a 2-foot tall 2 kg eggplant in his own house. Right now, Jeevan Singh Bisht is waging a campaign against drug addiction to show the right path to the youth who have strayed from the mainstream of society.