Berlin (AFP)

Germany coach Joachim Low is heading to summon Bayern Munich star Thomas Mueller again to the ranks of the “Manschaft” to compete in the European Cup 2020 competitions this summer, which was postponed from last year due to the Corona virus, according to what the Bild newspaper indicated.

“Good news for German lovers,” wrote the local newspaper, and continued: Love called Muller! He told him that he wanted to return to the national team. And the national coach has until 19 May to announce a list of 26 players in preparation for the European Cup scheduled from June 11 to July 11 next.

Germany is awaiting difficult benefits in the continental cup, as it plays in the “group of death” alongside world champion France and European champion Portugal, and Hungary is one of the host countries. Mueller, 31, was forced to retire internationally against his will at the beginning of 2019, and he lived the same fate that his colleague in defense Jerome Boateng and his counterpart in Borussia Dortmund Mats Hummels, after the terrible failure of the team in the World Cup in Russia 2018, after he bid farewell to competitions from the group stage .

Loew’s decision to summon Muller again comes after his brilliance with his team Bayern Munich, and his wonderful performances with the Bavarians in a free role inside the green rectangle at the front of the attack. Mueller also won the praise of all observers and fans of round football in the country, and the calls for his return to the national team, in exchange for a rigid position from Luv.

In the same context, local press reports indicated the possibility of Boateng’s return, but with more emphasis on the case of Homeless, especially since the defense was not at the elected level in the past two years.

Loew had prepared for an expected return in the last minutes of some players, considering that due to the repercussions of the Corona virus, he had not been able to develop his young team, as he had been seeking since 2019, and therefore it would be possible to imagine the “boycott” of the renewal of the national team.