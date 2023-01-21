Love is in Las Lomas. Chapter 9 of “In the background there is room” has shown the repair of Rafaella Picasso: She has just sent a text message to ‘Pepe’ with an invitation to go to Spain. Let’s remember that she and “Pepe” broke off their romance in the previous season, after he did not want to leave his family to go to Europe. Now, he seems to be ready to meet Francesca’s daughter.

However, ‘Tito’ has not taken the news in the best way. “Fool”, he yelled at ‘Pepe’ upon learning that he is considering the option of going on a trip. VIDEO: America TV