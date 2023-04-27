The publisher qureate announced the new title developed in collaboration with Orgesta and anticipated a few days ago. It’s about Love on leavea romantic adventure set in the Japanese countryside characterized by a gameplay that mixes visual novels with horizontal scrolling sections.

The title will be launched next May 18th around the world in English. Inside, our protagonist will have 14 days of paid vacation to spend in his hometown in the company of a trio of very stereotyped sisters with whom he will have to establish a romantic relationship. There will be the embarrassing and vaguely erotic moments typical of this genre of titles, as well as secondary activities such as fishing, growing vegetables and collecting insects.

There will also be mini-games such as a card game, revisiting some arcade classics and paper net fishing. Below we can see a gameplay video of this promising romantic adventure.

The release of the game is scheduled on Nintendo Switch and PC only in digital format.

Love on Leave – Gameplay

Source: qureate Street Gematsu