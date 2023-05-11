Orgesta And qureate have shared the official trailer for the side-scrolling romantic adventure online Love on leavewhose release is scheduled for the next May 18th on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Within this adventure, set in the characteristic Japanese countryside, we will have fourteen days to cultivate our relationship with the three sisters Amakusa and who knows, maybe make them fall in love with the protagonist. Let’s enjoy the trailer below.

Love on Leave – Official Trailer

Source: qureate via Gematsu