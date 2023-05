Friday, May 12, 2023, 01:07







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Corverica reservoir. Poplar fountain. Until May 30. From Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Outside these hours, contact the email [email protected])

With the exhibition ‘Cántaros con arte’, made up of 50 pieces, it celebrates half …

This content is exclusive for subscribers