It sounds Nobody on the streets at the Palau Sant Jordi and 5,000 people jump, get excited, vibrate together. It is the first song of the concert offered today in Barcelona by the rock group Love of Lesbian, the first massed of the pandemic. It seems that for a moment that life goes back to the way it was before, when music was passion shared between squeezes.

It all started much earlier, first thing in the morning. Razzmatazz, Apolo and Luz De Gas, Barcelona venues closed due to the pandemic, opened at an unusual time for rock music to serve as the venue for a pilot test to test how the future of mass activities could be. There the tests were carried out to certify that those attending the night’s concert were not infected.

Photos: Love of Lesbian concert without social distancing

The participants felt like pioneers; they are in Europe. The Razzmatazz track was divided into 16 cabins where everything was kindness and fluidity. The result reached the mobile through a control application. It has a calendar to indicate the age. It starts in March 2003 -18 is the minimum age- but does not arrive until 1956, the year in which those who do not reach the maximum age of 65 were born. After ten minutes of waiting outside Razzmatazz, the result: a negative that allows access to the concert.

Palau Sant Jordi, 5:00 p.m. There are four access queues, so that crowds are avoided by arranging segmented entrances and exits. Each one has its own bars and sinks. In a tent, antigen tests are carried out on those with an acquired ticket (23 and 27 euros with the right to a FFp2 mask that is delivered at the doors) have not been given it in the eight hours enabled. Five thousand verified. At 1:45 p.m. only four positives and two more people confined by proximity to them. To access the enclosure, an exquisite and exhaustive control that leads to twice showing the mobile whose application indicates that the test result is negative.

There is plenty of gel. And a lot of information service. These are some of the guidelines that the scientific team of the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital has developed, contacted by the promoters of festivals and concert halls in Catalonia that pay for the test, continuation of the one carried out in the Apolo room in December with an attendance of 500 persons. It was successful, without contagion. This costs 200,000 euros, of which about 90,000 will be recovered from ticket sales. The rest is expected to be covered with public contributions and sponsorships.

It gives the impression, once inside, that the future, not only of the mass festivals, but of the cultural activity itself, depends on the progress of this and the tests that will come. It’s about fine-tuning the model and reliability of antigen testing. Those who for the moment will not benefit from this season are the big festivals that, like Sónar and Primavera Sound, have a high percentage of international audiences.

Interior of Sant Jordi. Half an hour before the start of the concert. It’s cool and nobody takes their outerwear off. One of the requirements of the test is to guarantee that the purest and most regenerated air circulates in this vast space of 4,500 square meters. The consequence is the comfort of the penguins. The space has been thoroughly disinfected with a robot that kills viruses with an ultraviolet light.

Attendees at the Love of Lesbian concert taking the antigen test prior to the recital in the Razzmatazz room, the same morning of the concert, on Saturday 27 in Barcelona. Joan Sanchez

Everything is to return to moderate physical contact, at least that of a concert, without implying the removal of the mask. The Beatles looping through the loudspeakers, and from time to time some testimonies of those affected by covid freeze the blood, perhaps leading more than one to wonder if they would not be safer at home.

Love of Lesbian goes on stage at 19:29. Except for two pocket-size acoustic concerts, they had not been on stage since October 2019. They left smiles, they returned to find masks. Before them, the public was housed in four areas of the track, as if they were those VIP areas that proliferate so that the selfies are fetén. 5,000 masks look at them. It must be weird from up there. Screams, applause, excitement. Yes, it looks like a concert from before …

The group, which in a couple of weeks publishes their new album, nevertheless performed a concert full of their greatest hits. Rang Reversible Nights, John Boy, 1999, Where We Used to Scream… Santi Balmes, the vocalist, took the opportunity to speak between songs. “I hope this [la pandemia] serve so that public health is never cut again ”, he shouted.

The concert ended with Glider. Balmes said goodbye with a short speech in which he warned that what had been experienced was a bubble. “We are on the right track, but the virus is still out there. The battle continues ”.