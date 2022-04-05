United States.- Many times it is said that tattoos they are not good because they “stain” the person who wears them, they are even cataloged as a bad example for others, but over time that mentality has been changing little by little to the point that more people accept the fact that that everyone is free to do what they want with their body, in this case with their skin. Such is the case of Natalie Lee who, despite being a renowned model, did not prevent her from showing off an impressive tattoo on her body.

The american model Since she decided to get a tattoo, she has never tried to hide it because, in addition to the fact that it is impossible because of the size, it is also a job very well done to the point of receiving much praise and applause from her fans. Through your account Instagram which is where it shines the most, it has been known that what rests on his right leg is a large sea horse that completely fills Natalie Lee’s thigh due to its large size.

Thanks to the fact that Natalie Lee likes a lot of what swimsuits is that you can see the imposing tattoo on her leg and she shows it off every time she can with photo sessions where it stands out as it was on this occasion that from Maldives one of the influencer’s favorite countries to rest decided to go out and show off a tiny black bathing suit and passing to her giant sea horse that ranges from her hip to some feelings above her knee.

Natalie Lee shares a photo of her tattoo that has received several compliments | Photo: Instagram Natalie Lee

The publication was so charming for her fans that it has achieved more than 476 thousand likes, this for various reasons, from the beauty of Natalie Lee, her attractiveness and of course the tattoo lovers who saw a great job in her. Apparently the influencer It is the only one that he has on his entire body since in more publications they are no longer appreciated anywhere, not even hidden either since with the modeling of various types of clothing they have made it clear that there is nothing else.

Natalie Lee has known how to win the affection of her followers who do not hesitate to fill their social networks with messages of affection and a lot of love that the model receives and pleases with more and more sessions that she publishes from time to time and that also reach the hearts of everyone.