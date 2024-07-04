UPGrade: If you drink coffee at home, you can save thousands of rubles

If a Russian decides to save money, he should give up some of his usual daily purchases. This was stated by the editor-in-chief of the educational platform UPGrade Sergey Vereskov. His advice is quoted by “Gazeta.Ru”.

He calculated that on average, takeaway coffee in Moscow costs 200-300 rubles. A person spends about six thousand rubles a month on this pleasure. And this is provided that he does not buy special coffee – 400 rubles per glass. A Russian who wants to save money could instead drink very good coffee at home. The same applies to eating in a cafe – home cooking will be much more profitable for the family budget.

Don’t rush into buying new gadgets and other equipment, or extra products for future use. In addition, so-called “organic products” labeled “bio” sometimes cost twice as much as regular ones.

Related materials:

“A membership to a fitness club can be left on the list of family expenses only if it is actually used to its full potential and brings pleasure and benefit,” Vereskov said.

A survey conducted at the end of June showed that every tenth Russian, in order to save money, goes to his country house, and not to warm countries. For 14 percent, this type of vacation has already become a habit.

More than 80 percent of Russians admitted that their children save the money they are given for pocket expenses. Only 20 percent save regularly, and another 64 percent do so irregularly.