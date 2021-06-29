Love never divorces: the plot of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Tuesday 29 June 2021, the film Love never divorces is broadcast on Rai 1 from 9:25 pm: a 2015 romantic comedy by Neill Fearnley, starring Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield, Daniel Bacon, Bill Dow . But what is the plot of the film? What is it about? Here is all the information in detail.

Plot: what it’s about

Love Never Divorces, the film directed by Neill Fearnley, follows the story of two young men struggling with their never forgotten past feelings. Annie (Jill Wagner) and Ben (Colin Egglesfield), 18 and 19, live in a small town in rural Iowa. Madly in love, they decide to put in place a plan to escape the country and get married in great secrecy, but when Annie’s father finds out what they have done, he forces them to cancel the wedding. Desperate, Ben leaves for New York while Annie stays in Iowa to help her family.

15 years pass and the two, who in the meantime have rebuilt a life and are both close to the wedding, discover that that much painful cancellation has never actually been finalized. Determined to legalize her divorce before her marriage to Joe (Michael Karl Richards), Annie leaves for New York to join Ben, but meeting her first love awakens feelings in her that she believed she had buried forever. When the spark rekindles in their hearts, Ben and Annie will have to decide whether to move on with their respective lives or give their love a second chance instead.

