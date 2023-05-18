How are you? Very good days.
He love does not have to play a secondary role in the function of life, should be the protagonist. And it’s important to keep that in mind.
says the first of Juan: This is the message you have heard from the beginning: that we love one another.
Love must be the protagonist.
